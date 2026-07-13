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    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service [Image 15 of 16]

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    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service

    HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Lee G. Smith spoke to his family, friends, and coworkers during his retirement ceremony at Camp Withycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon, on July 11, 2026. For the past three years, Smith was the Command Senior Enlisted Leader for the Oregon National Guard. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 21:40
    Photo ID: 9813222
    VIRIN: 260711-Z-CH590-1219
    Resolution: 4087x3158
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service [Image 16 of 16], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service

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    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service

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    Command Senior Enlisted Leader
    218th Field Artillery
    Army National Guard
    ArtilleryOregon National Guard

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