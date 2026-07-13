Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service

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U.S. Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Lee G. Smith spoke to his family, friends, and coworkers during his retirement ceremony at Camp Withycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon, on July 11, 2026. For the past three years, Smith was the Command Senior Enlisted Leader for the Oregon National Guard. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)