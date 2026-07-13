Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service

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U.S. Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Lee G. Smith, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Oregon National Guard, listens to remarks from comrades and fellow soldiers during his formal retirement ceremony held on July 11, 2026, at Camp Withycombe, in Happy Valley, Oregon. After a 33-year military career and the last three as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader for the Oregon National Guard, Smith retired from military service. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)