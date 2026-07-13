Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service

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Family, friends, and coworkers of Command Sgt. Maj. Lee G. Smith listen to remarks during the formal retirement ceremony held for Smith on July 11, 2026, at Camp Withycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon. Sgt. Maj. Smith served for 33 years in the Army National Guard. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)