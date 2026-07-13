(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service [Image 12 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service

    HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Family, friends, and coworkers of Command Sgt. Maj. Lee G. Smith listen to remarks during the formal retirement ceremony held for Smith on July 11, 2026, at Camp Withycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon. Sgt. Maj. Smith served for 33 years in the Army National Guard. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 21:40
    Photo ID: 9813219
    VIRIN: 260711-Z-CH590-1093
    Resolution: 5714x3400
    Size: 12.46 MB
    Location: HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service [Image 16 of 16], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Command Senior Enlisted Leader
    218th Field Artillery
    Army National Guard
    ArtilleryOregon National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery