U.S. Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Lee G. Smith spoke to his family, friends, and coworkers during his retirement ceremony at Camp Withycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon, on July 11, 2026. For the past three years, Smith was the Command Senior Enlisted Leader for the Oregon National Guard. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 21:40
|Photo ID:
|9813221
|VIRIN:
|260711-Z-CH590-1193
|Resolution:
|3964x3063
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service [Image 16 of 16], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader retires after 33 years of service
No keywords found.