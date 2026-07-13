Date Taken: 07.14.2026 Date Posted: 07.15.2026 20:15 Photo ID: 9813153 VIRIN: 260714-O-QC559-2321 Resolution: 4284x5712 Size: 2.97 MB Location: JP

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This work, Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station [Image 10 of 10], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.