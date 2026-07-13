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    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station

    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station

    Photo By Natalie Stanley | Firefighters with the U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Department of Emergency Services...... read more read more

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.31.1969

    Story by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    TORII STATION, Okinawa — Firefighters with the U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Department of Emergency Services conducted technical rescue training July 15 at the Torii Station rappel tower in Okinawa, Japan.

    The exercise simulated a complex emergency requiring simultaneous missions. One crew extinguished a fire while another rescued and evacuated a victim, reinforcing coordination and communication needed in real incidents.

    The department conducts this training once a month, rotating crews to maintain proficiency. Schedules may shift during Okinawa’s summer to reduce heat-related risks.

    The rappel tower provides a realistic setting to practice technical rescues and strengthen teamwork and decision-making under pressure. Crews managed competing priorities while maintaining clear communication.

    Routine training prepares firefighters to respond to emergencies, including structural fires and technical rescues, ensuring readiness to protect the Torii Station community.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 20:15
    Story ID: 570038
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station, by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station
    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station
    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station
    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station
    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station
    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station
    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station
    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station
    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station
    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station

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    TAGS

    Fire Training
    Readiness
    USARJ

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