Date Taken: 07.14.2026 Date Posted: 07.15.2026 20:15 Photo ID: 9813145 VIRIN: 260714-A-QC559-8501 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 6.92 MB Location: JP

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This work, Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station [Image 10 of 10], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.