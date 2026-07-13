Firefighters with the U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Department of Emergency Services conducted technical rescue training July 15 at the Torii Station rappel tower in Okinawa, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 20:15
|Photo ID:
|9813146
|VIRIN:
|260714-A-QC559-9318
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station
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