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    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station [Image 9 of 10]

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    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station

    JAPAN

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Firefighters with the U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Department of Emergency Services conducted technical rescue training July 15 at the Torii Station rappel tower in Okinawa, Japan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 20:15
    Photo ID: 9813150
    VIRIN: 260715-A-QC559-5675
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station [Image 10 of 10], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station
    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station
    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station
    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station
    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station
    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station
    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station
    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station
    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station
    Firefighters conduct rescue training at Torii Station

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    USARJ, Fire Training, Readiness

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