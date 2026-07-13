NMRTU China Lake transfers leadership at change of charge ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Cmdr. Alex R. Stulo (left), Capt. Janiese Cleckley (center), commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms, and Cmdr. William “PJ” Martin (right) render honors during a change of charge ceremony for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit China Lake at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California, July 10, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by NAWS China Lake public affairs).