Lt. Cmdr. Alex R. Stulo, incoming officer in charge of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit China Lake, delivers remarks during a change of charge ceremony at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California, July 10, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by NAWS China Lake public affairs).
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 19:10
|Photo ID:
|9813073
|VIRIN:
|260715-D-D0528-4920
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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NMRTU China Lake transfers leadership at change of charge ceremony
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