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    NMRTU China Lake transfers leadership at change of charge ceremony [Image 1 of 9]

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    NMRTU China Lake transfers leadership at change of charge ceremony

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Cmdr. William “PJ” Martin, departing officer in charge of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit China Lake, delivers remarks during a change of charge ceremony at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California, July 10, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by NAWS China Lake public affairs).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 19:10
    Photo ID: 9813051
    VIRIN: 260715-D-D0528-1563
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    NMRTU China Lake transfers leadership at change of charge ceremony
    NMRTU China Lake transfers leadership at change of charge ceremony
    NMRTU China Lake transfers leadership at change of charge ceremony
    NMRTU China Lake transfers leadership at change of charge ceremony
    NMRTU China Lake transfers leadership at change of charge ceremony
    NMRTU China Lake transfers leadership at change of charge ceremony
    NMRTU China Lake transfers leadership at change of charge ceremony
    NMRTU China Lake transfers leadership at change of charge ceremony
    NMRTU China Lake transfers leadership at change of charge ceremony

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    navy medicine
    china lake
    change of charge
    dha
    clinic
    hospital

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