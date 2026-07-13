NMRTU China Lake transfers leadership at change of charge ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Cmdr. Alex R. Stulo assumes duties as officer in charge of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit China Lake during a change of charge ceremony at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California, July 10, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by NAWS China Lake public affairs). see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Cmdr. Alex R. Stulo assumes duties as officer in charge of Navy Medicine Readiness...... read more read more

CHINA LAKE, Calif. — Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) China Lake held a change of charge ceremony on July 10, marking the formal transfer of leadership from Cmdr. William “PJ” Martin to Lt. Cmdr. Alex R. Stulo as the unit enters its next chapter of supporting warfighter readiness and patient care.

NMRTU China Lake operates Branch Health Clinic China Lake. The officer in charge also leads Navy Medicine Readiness Detachment (NMRD) Bridgeport, which operates Branch Health Clinic Bridgeport.

Located aboard Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, NMRTU China Lake supports one of the Navy's premier research, development, acquisition, test and evaluation installations, helping ensure service members and civilian personnel remain medically ready to execute the installation's critical national defense mission.

NMRD Bridgeport provides medical support to the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, enabling year-round training for Marines preparing to operate in cold-weather and high-altitude environments while delivering healthcare to the military community assigned there.

The time-honored naval ceremony recognized the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability while honoring Martin's leadership and welcoming Stulo as the unit's new officer in charge.

The ceremony brought together military and civilian leaders from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, tenant commands, community partners, family members and staff from both China Lake and Bridgeport.

Accepting responsibility for the unit, Stulo thanked those in attendance and expressed appreciation for the trust placed in him.

“It is both an honor and a privilege to accept the responsibility of serving as the officer in charge of this clinic,” Stulo said. “I do so with humility, gratitude and a deep appreciation for the trust that has been placed in me.”

He also recognized Martin’s leadership and the foundation established during his predecessor’s tenure.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to my predecessor, Cmdr. Martin, for his dedication, leadership and the solid foundation the clinic has established during his tenure,” Stulo said. “His commitment to delivering quality healthcare and supporting the patients, staff and tenant commands of this base was pivotal to the success of this clinic.”

Stulo praised the military and civilian professionals serving at both China Lake and Bridgeport, emphasizing that the organization's success depends on teamwork across every department.

“A clinic is a team of teams,” Stulo said. “From the healthcare providers, ancillary services and support staff, every single member of these clinics plays an essential role in fulfilling our mission and taking care of our patients.”

He said he looks forward to learning from the team while continuing to build upon the unit's accomplishments.

“I truly look forward to working alongside you, learning how this clinic functions from your experiences and building on the solid foundation that has been established,” he said.

Looking toward the future, Stulo emphasized that Navy Medicine must continue evolving to meet the needs of the operational force.

“As I assume this responsibility, I recognize both the opportunities and the challenges that lie ahead,” Stulo said. “The military healthcare system continues to evolve, and so will the needs of the community we serve here. Together, we will evolve and adapt to continue to provide patient-centered, high-quality healthcare services. My goal is to promote teamwork, accountability and continuous improvement in everything we do.”

He added that collaboration and communication will remain central to his leadership philosophy.

“My leadership philosophy is based on open communication, mutual respect and collaboration,” Stulo said. “Every single voice matters. As a team of teams, our best solutions will come from all of our teams working together. My door will always be open to your ideas, concerns and suggestions.”

Martin reflected on his more than three years leading the unit, expressing gratitude to the staff whose professionalism enabled China Lake and Bridgeport to successfully support the warfighter while continuing to care for beneficiaries across two geographically separated locations.

“To the officers and enlisted of NMRTU China Lake and our detachment up in Bridgeport, thank you all for your tremendous work through every challenge we have faced,” Martin said.

He commended the military staff for their initiative and commitment to mission success.

“Many of our military staff are first-tour junior Sailors and officers,” Martin said. “Despite the learning curve and the unique challenges of being stationed in the desert of China Lake or the remote mountains of Bridgeport, you continually got to yes. You found solutions when things seemed impossible.”

Martin also recognized the civilian workforce for providing continuity, mentorship and institutional knowledge that strengthen the organization every day.

“And to our civilian staff — none of this would be possible without you,” Martin said. “You are the continuity, the institutional knowledge and the steadfast backbone of this clinic.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Martin highlighted the strong partnerships built with Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, community healthcare leaders and NMRTC Twentynine Palms, saying those relationships strengthened access to care, improved readiness and positioned the unit for continued success.

“Serving as your officer in charge has been a profound honor and God-given opportunity,” Martin said. “You are an exceptional team, and I know you will continue to achieve great things under the leadership of Lt. Cmdr. Stulo.”

Capt. Janiese Cleckley, commanding officer of the unit’s parent command, NMRTC Twentynine Palms, said Martin leaves behind a lasting legacy while expressing confidence in Stulo's leadership.

“Cmdr. Martin’s leadership and steadfast dedication have been instrumental in driving our mission forward at China Lake and Bridgeport,” Cleckley said. “He leaves behind a legacy of excellence and readiness that has truly raised the standard of what a clinic can achieve. As we thank 'PJ' and wish him well on his destination, we also look to the future. I am confident in Lt. Cmdr. Stulo’s ability to take the helm, build upon this strong foundation and continue delivering the premier care our warfighters and their families deserve."

Stulo brings extensive operational and clinical experience to the role. A native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, his career has included assignments at Naval Hospital Pensacola, where he completed an individual augmentation deployment with Combat Logistics Battalion 6 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom; the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute, where he earned designation as an aeromedical physician assistant; Carrier Air Wing 11 aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), serving as aviation medical department head during a Western Pacific deployment; and NMRTC Pearl Harbor, where he served as the senior aeromedical provider and department head of Branch Health Clinic Wahiawa Annex.

Most recently, Stulo served at the White House Medical Unit as officer in charge of Camp David Medical Clinic while also serving as the tactical medical officer responsible for ensuring continuous protective medical care for the President, Vice President and senior administration officials.

As officer in charge, Stulo assumes leadership of a team dedicated to generating ready medical forces while delivering exceptional care to those they serve. Building on the foundation established under Martin's leadership, NMRTU China Lake will continue strengthening medical readiness, supporting operational forces and providing safe, high-quality healthcare to beneficiaries across the region.

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