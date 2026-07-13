Lt. Cmdr. Alex R. Stulo (left) and Cmdr. William “PJ” Martin (right) salute one another during a change of charge ceremony for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit China Lake at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California, July 10, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by NAWS China Lake public affairs).
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 19:10
|Photo ID:
|9813082
|VIRIN:
|260715-D-D0528-2695
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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NMRTU China Lake transfers leadership at change of charge ceremony
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