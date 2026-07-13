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    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon [Image 4 of 9]

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    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth greets Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi prior to a bilateral meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 14, 2026. (DoW Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 18:17
    Photo ID: 9810746
    VIRIN: 260714-D-VS137-1010
    Resolution: 6031x4021
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon
    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon
    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon
    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon
    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon
    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon
    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon
    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon
    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon

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