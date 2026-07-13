Date Taken: 07.14.2026 Date Posted: 07.14.2026 18:17 Photo ID: 9810736 VIRIN: 260714-D-XO220-1589 Resolution: 7446x4964 Size: 5.83 MB Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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This work, SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Eric Brann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.