Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts a bilateral meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 14, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 18:17
|Photo ID:
|9810736
|VIRIN:
|260714-D-XO220-1589
|Resolution:
|7446x4964
|Size:
|5.83 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Eric Brann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.