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    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon [Image 9 of 9]

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    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts a bilateral meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 14, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 18:17
    Photo ID: 9810737
    VIRIN: 260714-D-XO220-1643
    Resolution: 7601x5067
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Eric Brann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon
    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon
    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon
    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon
    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon
    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon
    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon
    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon
    SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon

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