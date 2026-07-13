SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi stand for the playing of the U.S. and Iraqi national anthems prior to a bilateral meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 14, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann)