Date Taken: 07.14.2026 Date Posted: 07.14.2026 18:17 Photo ID: 9810741 VIRIN: 260714-D-VS137-1006 Resolution: 3780x4724 Size: 5.04 MB Location: US

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This work, SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.