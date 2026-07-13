SW Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister at Pentagon

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts a bilateral meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 14, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 18:17
|Photo ID:
|9810741
|VIRIN:
|260714-D-VS137-1006
|Resolution:
|3780x4724
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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