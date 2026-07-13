Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

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Left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Tulley, commander

of Air University, Lt. Col. Kathleen Marquez,

COMAETC executive officer, Lt. Gen. Clark J. Quinn,

commander of Air Education and Training

Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad W. Bickley,

Air Education and Training command chief, attend a

meeting about infrastructure and facility challenges

at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2026.

The discussion was part of an AETC leadership

immersion visit aimed at identifying facility

solutions that directly support student and faculty

needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tanner Doerr)