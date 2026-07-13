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    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning [Image 6 of 6]

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    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Tulley, commander
    of Air University, Lt. Col. Kathleen Marquez,
    COMAETC executive officer, Lt. Gen. Clark J. Quinn,
    commander of Air Education and Training
    Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad W. Bickley,
    Air Education and Training command chief, attend a
    meeting about infrastructure and facility challenges
    at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2026.
    The discussion was part of an AETC leadership
    immersion visit aimed at identifying facility
    solutions that directly support student and faculty
    needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tanner Doerr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 15:01
    Photo ID: 9810294
    VIRIN: 260604-F-FQ596-1133
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

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    Maxwell Air Force Base
    AETC
    Air University

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