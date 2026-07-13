Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

Left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Tulley, commander
of Air University, Lt. Col. Kathleen Marquez,
COMAETC executive officer, Lt. Gen. Clark J. Quinn,
commander of Air Education and Training
Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad W. Bickley,
Air Education and Training command chief, attend a
meeting about infrastructure and facility challenges
at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2026.
The discussion was part of an AETC leadership
immersion visit aimed at identifying facility
solutions that directly support student and faculty
needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tanner Doerr)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 15:01
|Photo ID:
|9810294
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-FQ596-1133
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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