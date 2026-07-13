Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark J. Quinn, commander of
Air Education and Training Command, presents a
coin to Jonalan Wright, Civil Engineer Squadron
assistant chief, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama
June 4, 2026. AETC leadership engaged with Airmen
and leaders to recognize outstanding service
members, reinforcing a culture of excellence and
strengthening the readiness of the joint force. (U.S.
Air Force photo by Tanner Doerr)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 15:01
|Photo ID:
|9810290
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-FQ596-1096
|Resolution:
|2048x1638
|Size:
|456.4 KB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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