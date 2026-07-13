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    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning [Image 5 of 6]

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    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark J. Quinn, commander of
    Air Education and Training Command, presents a
    coin to Jonalan Wright, Civil Engineer Squadron
    assistant chief, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama
    June 4, 2026. AETC leadership engaged with Airmen
    and leaders to recognize outstanding service
    members, reinforcing a culture of excellence and
    strengthening the readiness of the joint force. (U.S.
    Air Force photo by Tanner Doerr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 15:01
    Photo ID: 9810290
    VIRIN: 260604-F-FQ596-1096
    Resolution: 2048x1638
    Size: 456.4 KB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

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    AETC
    Air Univeristy

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