Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark J. Quinn, commander of

Air Education and Training Command, presents a

coin to Jonalan Wright, Civil Engineer Squadron

assistant chief, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama

June 4, 2026. AETC leadership engaged with Airmen

and leaders to recognize outstanding service

members, reinforcing a culture of excellence and

strengthening the readiness of the joint force. (U.S.

Air Force photo by Tanner Doerr)