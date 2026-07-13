Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark J. Quinn, commander of

Air Education and Training Command, presents a

coin to Maj. Katelyn Zeringue, 42d Air Base Wing

executive officer, at Maxwell Air Force Base,

Alabama, June 4, 2026. Zeringue was recognized for

her performance during a recent deployment and

her continued excellence within the wing. AETC

leadership engaged with Airmen and leaders to

recognize outstanding service members, reinforcing

a culture of excellence and strengthening the

readiness of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Tanner Doerr)