Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark J. Quinn, commander of
Air Education and Training Command, presents a
coin to Maj. Katelyn Zeringue, 42d Air Base Wing
executive officer, at Maxwell Air Force Base,
Alabama, June 4, 2026. Zeringue was recognized for
her performance during a recent deployment and
her continued excellence within the wing. AETC
leadership engaged with Airmen and leaders to
recognize outstanding service members, reinforcing
a culture of excellence and strengthening the
readiness of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Tanner Doerr)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 15:01
|Photo ID:
|9810285
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-FQ596-1077
|Resolution:
|2048x1638
|Size:
|566.27 KB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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