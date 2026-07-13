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    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning [Image 4 of 6]

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    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Clark J. Quinn, commander of
    Air Education and Training Command, presents a
    coin to Maj. Katelyn Zeringue, 42d Air Base Wing
    executive officer, at Maxwell Air Force Base,
    Alabama, June 4, 2026. Zeringue was recognized for
    her performance during a recent deployment and
    her continued excellence within the wing. AETC
    leadership engaged with Airmen and leaders to
    recognize outstanding service members, reinforcing
    a culture of excellence and strengthening the
    readiness of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by
    Tanner Doerr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 15:01
    Photo ID: 9810285
    VIRIN: 260604-F-FQ596-1077
    Resolution: 2048x1638
    Size: 566.27 KB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

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    Maxwell Air Force Base
    AETC
    Air University

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