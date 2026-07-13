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    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning [Image 1 of 6]

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    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jocelyn Schermerhorn,
    commander of Air War College and Lt. Gen. Clark J.
    Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training
    Command, and other leaders talk about an
    overview of the curriculum changes of AWC at
    Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 3, 2026. The
    updates aim to modernize academic programs,
    integrating cutting-edge strategic doctrines to meet
    the demands of the modern operating
    environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tanner
    Doerr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 15:01
    Photo ID: 9810253
    VIRIN: 260603-F-FQ596-1429
    Resolution: 2048x1364
    Size: 409.83 KB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

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    TAGS

    AETC
    Air Univeristy
    war fighter development

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