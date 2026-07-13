U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jocelyn Schermerhorn,
commander of Air War College and Lt. Gen. Clark J.
Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training
Command, and other leaders talk about an
overview of the curriculum changes of AWC at
Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 3, 2026. The
updates aim to modernize academic programs,
integrating cutting-edge strategic doctrines to meet
the demands of the modern operating
environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tanner
Doerr)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 15:01
|Photo ID:
|9810253
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-FQ596-1429
|Resolution:
|2048x1364
|Size:
|409.83 KB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.