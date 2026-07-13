Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jocelyn Schermerhorn,

commander of Air War College and Lt. Gen. Clark J.

Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training

Command, and other leaders talk about an

overview of the curriculum changes of AWC at

Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 3, 2026. The

updates aim to modernize academic programs,

integrating cutting-edge strategic doctrines to meet

the demands of the modern operating

environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tanner

Doerr)