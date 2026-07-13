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    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning [Image 3 of 6]

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    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Williams, 42d Mission
    Support Group commander, greets Lt. Gen. Clark J.
    Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training
    Command, before a meeting with Maxwell
    leadership at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama,
    June 5, 2026. The engagement was part of an AETC
    leadership visit to Maxwell and Air University to
    discuss foundational support and educational
    modernization across the command. (U.S. Air Force
    photo by Tanner Doerr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 15:01
    Photo ID: 9810278
    VIRIN: 260604-F-FQ596-1030
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 583.03 KB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning
    Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

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    AETC
    Air University

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