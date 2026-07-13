Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

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U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Williams, 42d Mission

Support Group commander, greets Lt. Gen. Clark J.

Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training

Command, before a meeting with Maxwell

leadership at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama,

June 5, 2026. The engagement was part of an AETC

leadership visit to Maxwell and Air University to

discuss foundational support and educational

modernization across the command. (U.S. Air Force

photo by Tanner Doerr)