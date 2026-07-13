Air University, AETC leaders discuss warfighter development, operational learning

U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Williams, 42d Mission
Support Group commander, greets Lt. Gen. Clark J.
Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training
Command, before a meeting with Maxwell
leadership at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama,
June 5, 2026. The engagement was part of an AETC
leadership visit to Maxwell and Air University to
discuss foundational support and educational
modernization across the command. (U.S. Air Force
photo by Tanner Doerr)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 15:01
|Photo ID:
|9810278
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-FQ596-1030
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|583.03 KB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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