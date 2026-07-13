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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing Honor Guard present the colors during the 26th Operational Weather Squadron change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 26, 2026. The presenting of colors is a military tradition during change of command ceremonies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)