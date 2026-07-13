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    26th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

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    26th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command ceremony

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Eaton, center, 26th Operational Weather Squadron commander, accepts command from Col. Christopher Wireman, 1st Weather Group commander, during the 26 OWS change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 26, 2026. The ceremony signified the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the 26 OWS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 14:49
    Photo ID: 9810250
    VIRIN: 260626-F-LV921-1057
    Resolution: 5481x3647
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 26th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Maxwell Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    26th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command ceremony
    26th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command ceremony
    26th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command ceremony
    26th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command ceremony
    26th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command ceremony

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