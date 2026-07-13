26th Operational Weather Squadron Change of Command ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Musette Stinnett, center, 26th Operational Weather Squadron commander, relinquishes command of the squadron to Col. Christopher Wireman, 1st Weather Group commander, during the 26 OWS change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 26, 2026. The ceremony signified the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)