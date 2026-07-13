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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Musette Stinnett, 26th Operational Weather Squadron commander, gives a speech during the 26th Operational Weather Squadron change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 26, 2026. The ceremony signified the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the 26 OWS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)