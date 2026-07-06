(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    07.12.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    TIRANA, Albania – U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Zimmer, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, A5I Eastern Europe branch chief for international affairs, and Aaron Fielder, HQ USAFE-AFAFRICA A5I regional security cooperation analyst for the Balkans, pose next to the European Partnership Flight conference banner in Tirana, Albania, July 13, 2026. The EPF conference is USAFE’s premier air-centric conference designed to build regional air power through targeted subject matter expert exchange.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 07:37
    Photo ID: 9807356
    VIRIN: 260713-F-IT949-1236
    Resolution: 4758x5574
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: TIRANA, AL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana
    European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana
    European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana
    European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana
    European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    European Partnership Flight
    Republic of Albania (Albania)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery