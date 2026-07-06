European Partnership Flight begins in Tirana

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TIRANA, Albania – U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Zimmer, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, A5I Eastern Europe branch chief for international affairs, and Aaron Fielder, HQ USAFE-AFAFRICA A5I regional security cooperation analyst for the Balkans, pose next to the European Partnership Flight conference banner in Tirana, Albania, July 13, 2026. The EPF conference is USAFE’s premier air-centric conference designed to build regional air power through targeted subject matter expert exchange.