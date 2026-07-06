U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chris Severino, 355 Fighter Squadron director of operations, makes a hand signal while taxiing on the flight line in a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A during Exercise Southern Cross 2026 (SC26), at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, July 9, 2026. SC26 is a premier large-force employment exercise focused on advancing trilateral air cooperation between the RAAF, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2026 21:38
|Photo ID:
|9806970
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-BT860-2656
|Resolution:
|6468x4312
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
This work, General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.