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    General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference [Image 7 of 7]

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    General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference

    AUSTRALIA

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chris Severino, 355 Fighter Squadron director of operations, makes a hand signal while taxiing on the flight line in a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A during Exercise Southern Cross 2026 (SC26), at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, July 9, 2026. SC26 is a premier large-force employment exercise focused on advancing trilateral air cooperation between the RAAF, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.12.2026 21:38
    Photo ID: 9806970
    VIRIN: 260709-F-BT860-2656
    Resolution: 6468x4312
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference
    General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference
    General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference
    General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference
    General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference
    General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference
    General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference

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    F-35
    Trilateral Exercise
    F-35 A Lightning II
    Agile Employment
    Interchangeable Teams

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