General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Wing Commander Daniel Dobbin, Headquarters Air Command exercise plans deputy director, gives a mission brief to U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) chief of staff Gen. Takehiro Morita, and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) chief of air force Air Marshal Stephen Chappell, prior to a press conference for Exercise Southern Cross 2026 (SC26), at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, July 9, 2026. SC26 is a premier large-force employment exercise focused on advancing trilateral air cooperation between the RAAF, JASDF, and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill)