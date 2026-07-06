U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) chief of staff Gen. Takehiro Morita, and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) chief of air force Air Marshal Stephen Chappell, receive a mission brief prior to a press conference for Exercise Southern Cross 2026 (SC26), at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, July 9, 2026. SC26 is a premier large-force employment exercise focused on advancing trilateral air cooperation between the RAAF, JASDF, and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Destani Hill)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2026 21:39
|Photo ID:
|9806964
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-BT860-1642
|Resolution:
|6222x4148
|Size:
|6.52 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.