General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, Luke Gosling, special envoy for Defense Veteran Affairs and Northern Australia, Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) chief of air force Air Marshal Stephen Chappell and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) chief of staff Gen. Takehiro Morita, pose for a photo after a mission brief for Exercise Southern Cross 2026 (SC26), at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, July 9, 2026. SC26 is a premier large-force employment exercise focused on advancing trilateral air cooperation between the RAAF, JASDF, and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill)