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    General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference [Image 1 of 7]

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    General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference

    AUSTRALIA

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, speaks to Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Warrant Officer Ralph Clifton, warrant officer of the air force, during Exercise Southern Cross 2026 (SC26), at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, July 9, 2026. SC26 is a premier large-force employment exercise focused on advancing trilateral air cooperation between the Royal Australian Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Destani Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.12.2026 21:39
    Photo ID: 9806963
    VIRIN: 260709-F-BT860-1535
    Resolution: 6795x4530
    Size: 8.31 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference
    General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference
    General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference
    General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference
    General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference
    General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference
    General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference

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    Trilateral Exercise
    5th Generation Fighter
    Agile Employment
    Interchangeable Teams
    Trilateral Alliances

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