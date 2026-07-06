U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, speaks to Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Warrant Officer Ralph Clifton, warrant officer of the air force, during Exercise Southern Cross 2026 (SC26), at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, July 9, 2026. SC26 is a premier large-force employment exercise focused on advancing trilateral air cooperation between the Royal Australian Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Destani Hill)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2026 21:39
|Photo ID:
|9806963
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-BT860-1535
|Resolution:
|6795x4530
|Size:
|8.31 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.