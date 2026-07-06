General Schneider attends Southern Cross 26 Press Conference

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, speaks to Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Warrant Officer Ralph Clifton, warrant officer of the air force, during Exercise Southern Cross 2026 (SC26), at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, July 9, 2026. SC26 is a premier large-force employment exercise focused on advancing trilateral air cooperation between the Royal Australian Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Destani Hill)