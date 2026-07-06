International tall ships transit the Hudson River near the Royal Moroccan Navy frigate RMNS Mohammed VI (701) during International Naval Review 250. The multinational maritime event commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States and highlights cooperation among participating maritime forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Darius A. Radzius)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 02:11
|Photo ID:
|9800550
|VIRIN:
|260707-N-NJ247-1005
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International tall ships transit the Hudson River near the Royal Moroccan Navy frigate RMNS Mohammed VI (701) during International Naval Review 250 [Image 5 of 5], by LCDR Darius Radzius, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.