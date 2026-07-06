Senegalese Navy offshore patrol vessel OPV Niani participates in International Naval Review 250 as Senegalese sailors man the rails on the Hudson River. The multinational maritime event commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States and highlights cooperation among participating maritime forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Darius A. Radzius)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 02:11
|Photo ID:
|9800536
|VIRIN:
|260707-N-NJ247-1002
|Resolution:
|5472x3080
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senegalese Navy offshore patrol vessel OPV Niani participates in International Naval Review 250 as Senegalese sailors man the rails on the Hudson River. [Image 5 of 5], by LCDR Darius Radzius, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.