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Senegalese Navy offshore patrol vessel OPV Niani participates in International Naval Review 250 as Senegalese sailors man the rails on the Hudson River. The multinational maritime event commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States and highlights cooperation among participating maritime forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Darius A. Radzius)