Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) — A French Naval Academy sailing vessel displays signal flags as it transits the Hudson River near the Royal Moroccan Navy frigate RMNS Mohammed VI (701) during International Naval Review 250. The multinational maritime event commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States and highlights cooperation among participating maritime forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Darius A. Radzius)