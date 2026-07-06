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    A French Naval Academy sailing vessel displays signal flags as it transits the Hudson River near the Royal Moroccan Navy frigate RMNS Mohammed VI (701) during International Naval Review 250. [Image 1 of 5]

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    A French Naval Academy sailing vessel displays signal flags as it transits the Hudson River near the Royal Moroccan Navy frigate RMNS Mohammed VI (701) during International Naval Review 250.

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Darius Radzius 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) — A French Naval Academy sailing vessel displays signal flags as it transits the Hudson River near the Royal Moroccan Navy frigate RMNS Mohammed VI (701) during International Naval Review 250. The multinational maritime event commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States and highlights cooperation among participating maritime forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Darius A. Radzius)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 02:11
    Photo ID: 9800530
    VIRIN: 260707-N-NJ247-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3080
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A French Naval Academy sailing vessel displays signal flags as it transits the Hudson River near the Royal Moroccan Navy frigate RMNS Mohammed VI (701) during International Naval Review 250. [Image 5 of 5], by LCDR Darius Radzius, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A French Naval Academy sailing vessel displays signal flags as it transits the Hudson River near the Royal Moroccan Navy frigate RMNS Mohammed VI (701) during International Naval Review 250.
    Senegalese Navy offshore patrol vessel OPV Niani participates in International Naval Review 250 as Senegalese sailors man the rails on the Hudson River.
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) displays signal flags as it transits the Hudson River near the Royal Moroccan Navy frigate RMNS Mohammed VI (701) during International Naval Review 250
    Tall ship Pride of Baltimore II transits the Hudson River during International Naval Review 250 as a U.S. Coast Guard response boat operates nearby and the Royal Moroccan Navy frigate RMNS Mohammed VI (701) is visible in the background
    International tall ships transit the Hudson River near the Royal Moroccan Navy frigate RMNS Mohammed VI (701) during International Naval Review 250

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    INR250
    INR250 NYC
    INR250 Nation250
    INR250 New York
    International Navy Review

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