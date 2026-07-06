Tall ship Pride of Baltimore II transits the Hudson River during International Naval Review 250 as a U.S. Coast Guard response boat operates nearby and the Royal Moroccan Navy frigate RMNS Mohammed VI (701) is visible in the background. The multinational maritime event commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States and highlights cooperation among participating maritime forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Darius A. Radzius)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 02:11
|Photo ID:
|9800546
|VIRIN:
|260707-N-NJ247-1004
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tall ship Pride of Baltimore II transits the Hudson River during International Naval Review 250 as a U.S. Coast Guard response boat operates nearby and the Royal Moroccan Navy frigate RMNS Mohammed VI (701) is visible in the background [Image 5 of 5], by LCDR Darius Radzius, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.