U.S. Army Col. Josue Flores Morales poses for a photo with his family during his promotion ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 8, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jean Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 19:41
|Photo ID:
|9800158
|VIRIN:
|260708-Z-US113-1011
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Flores Promotion [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Jean Martinez Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.