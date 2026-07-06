Col. Flores Promotion

Date Taken: 07.08.2026 Date Posted: 07.08.2026 19:41 Photo ID: 9800155 VIRIN: 260708-Z-US113-1008 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 2.15 MB Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR

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