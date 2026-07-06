Col. Flores Promotion

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen Carlos Torres Febus, land component commander, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, recites the oath of office during U.S. Army Col. Josue Flores Morales' promotion ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 8, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jean Martinez)