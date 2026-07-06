Col. Flores Promotion

U.S. Army Col. Josue Flores Morales speaks with U.S. Army Col. Juan Alvarez during his promotion ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 8, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jean Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 19:41
|Photo ID:
|9800157
|VIRIN:
|260708-Z-US113-1010
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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