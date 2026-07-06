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    Col. Flores Promotion [Image 4 of 11]

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    Col. Flores Promotion

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jean Martinez Ruiz 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen Carlos Torres Febus, land component commander, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, pins the rank of colonel to U.S. Army Col. Josue Flores Morales during his promotion ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 8, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jean Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 19:41
    Photo ID: 9800147
    VIRIN: 260708-Z-US113-1004
    Resolution: 2976x4464
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Flores Promotion [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Jean Martinez Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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