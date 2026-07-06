13th CSSB Pioneer Week Obstacle Course

A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593rd Corps Sustainment Command, traverses the horizontal ladders during the battalion's annual heritage observance, Pioneer Week, July 8, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The obstacle course strengthened upper-body endurance while reinforcing perseverance, competitiveness and mental resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 19:26
|Photo ID:
|9800132
|VIRIN:
|260708-A-KP870-1949
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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