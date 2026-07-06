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    13th CSSB Pioneer Week Obstacle Course [Image 1 of 10]

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    13th CSSB Pioneer Week Obstacle Course

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593rd Corps Sustainment Command, clear hurdle obstacles during the battalion's annual heritage observance, Pioneer Week, July 8, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The obstacle course challenged Soldiers to push beyond their physical limits while encouraging teamwork, friendly competition and mental resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 19:26
    Photo ID: 9800122
    VIRIN: 260708-A-KP870-1037
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 13th CSSB Pioneer Week Obstacle Course [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    13th CSSB Pioneer Week Obstacle Course
    13th CSSB Pioneer Week Obstacle Course
    13th CSSB Pioneer Week Obstacle Course
    13th CSSB Pioneer Week Obstacle Course
    13th CSSB Pioneer Week Obstacle Course
    13th CSSB Pioneer Week Obstacle Course
    13th CSSB Pioneer Week Obstacle Course
    13th CSSB Pioneer Week Obstacle Course

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    TAGS

    Army history
    esprit de corps
    Sustainment
    obstacle course
    physical fitness

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