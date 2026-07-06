13th CSSB Pioneer Week Obstacle Course

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593rd Corps Sustainment Command, clear hurdle obstacles during the battalion's annual heritage observance, Pioneer Week, July 8, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The obstacle course challenged Soldiers to push beyond their physical limits while encouraging teamwork, friendly competition and mental resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)