13th CSSB Pioneer Week Obstacle Course

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A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593rd Corps Sustainment Command, traverses the horizontal ladders during the battalion's annual heritage observance, Pioneer Week, July 8, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The obstacle course tested upper-body endurance while fostering determination, competitive spirit and confidence under physical stress. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)