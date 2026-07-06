13th CSSB Pioneer Week Obstacle Course

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593rd Corps Sustainment Command, crawl through a tunnel obstacle during the battalion's annual heritage observance, Pioneer Week, July 8, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The obstacle course emphasized teamwork and mutual encouragement while pushing Soldiers to overcome physical and mental challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 19:26
|Photo ID:
|9800126
|VIRIN:
|260708-A-KP870-1615
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.49 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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