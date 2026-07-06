13th CSSB Pioneer Week Obstacle Course

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593rd Corps Sustainment Command, high crawl beneath a low-wire obstacle during the battalion's annual heritage observance, Pioneer Week, July 8, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The obstacle course reinforced teamwork and perseverance while challenging Soldiers to overcome demanding physical obstacles together. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)