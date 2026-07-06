U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Ismael Yeo, left, and U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryce Harrison secure a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Mitsubishi SH-60K Seahawk helicopter to the flight deck of Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) during a cross-deck helicopter evolution as part of Pacific Atlas 26-1, June 17, 2026. Pacific Atlas is a series of demonstrations of allied logistics interoperability, signaling collective capability to sustain distributed maritime operations in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Freiburghaus)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 18:56
|Photo ID:
|9800107
|VIRIN:
|260617-N-VY281-1307
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) conducts cross-deck flight operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.