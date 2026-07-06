USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) conducts cross-deck flight operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryce Harrison, assigned to Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757), signals that a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Mitsubishi SH-60K Seahawk is secured to Midgett’s flight deck during a cross-deck helicopter evolution as part of Pacific Atlas 26-1, June 17, 2026. Pacific Atlas is a series of demonstrations of allied logistics interoperability, signaling collective capability to sustain distributed maritime operations in the region.
(U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 18:56
|Photo ID:
|9800102
|VIRIN:
|260617-G-BB085-1007
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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