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    USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) conducts cross-deck flight operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 1 of 6]

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    USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) conducts cross-deck flight operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

    AT SEA, AT SEA

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryce Harrison, assigned to Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757), signals that a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Mitsubishi SH-60K Seahawk is secured to Midgett’s flight deck during a cross-deck helicopter evolution as part of Pacific Atlas 26-1, June 17, 2026. Pacific Atlas is a series of demonstrations of allied logistics interoperability, signaling collective capability to sustain distributed maritime operations in the region.
    (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 18:56
    Photo ID: 9800102
    VIRIN: 260617-G-BB085-1007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.99 MB
    Location: AT SEA, AT SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) conducts cross-deck flight operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Austin Wiley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) conducts cross-deck flight operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) conducts cross-deck flight operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) conducts cross-deck flight operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) conducts cross-deck flight operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) conducts cross-deck flight operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) conducts cross-deck flight operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

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    Westpac
    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett
    USCG IndoPacific
    flight deck
    flight operations

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